Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.41

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $38.37. Clearfield shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 66,551 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The company has a market cap of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.