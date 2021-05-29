Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

