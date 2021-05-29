Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.