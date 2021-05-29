Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

