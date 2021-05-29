Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,381.88

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,381.88 ($31.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,686 ($35.09), with a volume of 85,596 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,381.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.