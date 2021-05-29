Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.58 and traded as high as C$5.61. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.54, with a volume of 112,060 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.78 million and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.58.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2302093 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

