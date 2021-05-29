Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

