Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF remained flat at $$2.01 on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

