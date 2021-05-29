Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.20), with a volume of 768 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,010.

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

