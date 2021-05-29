Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $1.01 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

