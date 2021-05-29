Contrasting Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dropbox has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dropbox and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.91 billion 5.73 -$256.30 million $0.30 91.17 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 4.26 -$12.62 million N/A N/A

iClick Interactive Asia Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 2 2 0 2.20 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.81%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -12.59% 43.70% 7.37% iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.40% -1.55% -0.91%

Summary

Dropbox beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

