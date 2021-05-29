CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) versus Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Financial Survey

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get CoreLogic alerts:

This table compares CoreLogic and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreLogic 17.79% 38.78% 8.14% Leaf Group -1.94% -7.40% -3.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CoreLogic and Leaf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreLogic 1 7 1 0 2.00 Leaf Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

CoreLogic currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.95%. Leaf Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Leaf Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than CoreLogic.

Volatility & Risk

CoreLogic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of CoreLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoreLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreLogic and Leaf Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreLogic $1.64 billion 3.56 $301.36 million $3.90 20.38 Leaf Group $212.06 million 1.43 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

CoreLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Summary

CoreLogic beats Leaf Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate and insurance industries. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, evaluating, monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.