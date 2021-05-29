COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $862,599.80

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $862,599.80 and $114,682.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars.

