Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,580.81

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,580.81 ($46.78) and traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.00). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,956 ($51.69), with a volume of 48,808 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,580.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,252 over the last ninety days.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

