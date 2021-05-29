Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,252 in the last ninety days.

CWK traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,956 ($51.69). 48,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,665. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,784.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,580.81. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 34.62 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

