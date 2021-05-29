Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at HSBC

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.