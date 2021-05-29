Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 2,521,290 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.8108325 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.