CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $678.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $570.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $917.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $267.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP opened at $118.18 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

