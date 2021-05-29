Critical Contrast: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 46.90 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.13 Semler Scientific $38.60 million 19.16 $14.01 million $1.74 63.22

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

