Critical Contrast: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SOHO China has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOHO China and FirstService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 6 1 0 2.14

FirstService has a consensus price target of $159.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than SOHO China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOHO China and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstService $2.77 billion 2.57 $87.26 million $2.02 80.39

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87%

Summary

FirstService beats SOHO China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

