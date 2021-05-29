Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the April 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 2,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Crossroads Systems has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc, a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

