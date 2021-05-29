Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $6,093.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01858548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00477506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001464 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,276,794 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

