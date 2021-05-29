Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $79.29 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $45.43 or 0.00132402 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $79.29 million and $6.56 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

