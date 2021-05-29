Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cryoport by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

