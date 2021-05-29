Crypto Sports Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $678.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $578,955.50 and $678.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

