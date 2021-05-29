Cryptonovae Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,713.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $222,713.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00318816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00200258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00777930 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,488,127 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

