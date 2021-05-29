Curate (XCUR) Trading 37.4% Lower This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,064,795 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

