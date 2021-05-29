Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $2.03 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,065,168 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

