CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 7.9% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $402.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046652 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00267540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032208 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,883,713 coins and its circulating supply is 137,883,713 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

