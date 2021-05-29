Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $936.23 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $936.23 or 0.02706329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $11.37 million and $1.16 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009826 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,144 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.