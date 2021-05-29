Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the April 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,997.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
