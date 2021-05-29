Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492. Daimler has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

