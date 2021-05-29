Datamine (DAM) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $635,080.99 and approximately $132,530.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00112050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002353 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.41 or 0.00686048 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,309,069 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

