Dawn Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $350,919.00 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00009210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $212.55 million and approximately $350,919.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,331,190 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

