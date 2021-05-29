DEAPcoin (DEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.62 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $28.20 million and $2.62 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,760,304 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

