DeGate (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,298.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $36,298.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

