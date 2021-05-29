Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as high as C$1.62. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 3,209,600 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on DML. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,599. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,300 shares of company stock valued at $959,521.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

