Dent Trading 10% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $336.69 million and $32.91 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,008,841,249 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

