Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
DLGNF opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.75. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.