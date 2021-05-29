Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

DLGNF opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.75. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

