Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $8.99 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00007214 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $29,213.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00134442 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,600,766 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

