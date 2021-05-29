DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the April 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Shares of DDCCF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

