Digitalcoin Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $660,607.62 and $87.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.70 or 0.06867327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.53 or 0.01883360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00487853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00184833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00769738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00477729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00459279 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,407,203 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

