DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0028

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $118,101.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00699431 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,043,370,739 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,102,099 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

