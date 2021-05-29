Diligence Hits Market Cap of $14,215.80 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Diligence coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $14,215.80 and $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded up 70% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009002 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000193 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Diligence

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

