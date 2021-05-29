Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.56

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.56 and traded as high as C$53.33. Dollarama shares last traded at C$52.84, with a volume of 658,053 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.6063093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

