Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $342.05

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.05 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 371.80 ($4.86). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 365.20 ($4.77), with a volume of 660,750 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

