Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.72 and traded as high as C$21.75. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 179,475 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.