Dynamite Trading Up 14.9% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $190,542.37 and approximately $49,454.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,914 coins and its circulating supply is 377,077 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

