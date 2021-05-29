Ebro Foods’ (EBRPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Ebro Foods stock remained flat at $$21.07 during trading on Friday. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

