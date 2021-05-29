Ebro Foods’ (EBRPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Ebro Foods stock remained flat at $$21.07 during trading on Friday. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.
About Ebro Foods
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.