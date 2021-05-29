Elamachain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.32 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,407,975 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

