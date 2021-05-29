Elrond Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.23 or 0.00257031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $67.46 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,793,366 coins and its circulating supply is 17,537,539 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

